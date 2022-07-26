Suzano (SUZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Suzano to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.37). Suzano had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Suzano to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Suzano Stock Performance

SUZ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Suzano has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

Suzano Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Suzano by 603.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 426,962 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter worth $1,981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 1,626.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter valued at $877,000.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

