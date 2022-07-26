SVB Financial Group to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:SIVBP)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.
SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ SIVBP opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.65.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVBP)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.