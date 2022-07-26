Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $40.50 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

