Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,927 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Sysco worth $500,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after buying an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 101.03%.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

