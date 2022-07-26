T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Raised by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 319.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.80.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

