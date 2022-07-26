Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Position Increased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises about 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $96,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,018. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 768.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

