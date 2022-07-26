Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Boosted by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.54. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

