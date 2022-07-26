TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,987. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,871,943.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,871,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,734. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.