Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.04

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 275001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.13) to €0.16 ($0.16) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

