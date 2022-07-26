Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial to $270.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.77.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TFX opened at $263.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $235.58 and a 52 week high of $405.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.82.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 91,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 80,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 16.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 197,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.