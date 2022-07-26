Tellor (TRB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $41.93 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $20.44 or 0.00097715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $34.82 million and approximately $41.93 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,923.00 or 1.00014260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00125255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

