Telos (TLOS) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Telos has a market capitalization of $47.34 million and $1.41 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telos has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

