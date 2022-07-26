Tendies (TEND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $175.00

Tendies (TEND) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Tendies has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $31,787.45 and $175.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,110.77 or 1.00009269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00125698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00029786 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tendies

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

