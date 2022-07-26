Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.75.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %
THC stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
