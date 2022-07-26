TerrAscend’s (TRSSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a hold rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

TRSSF opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. On average, analysts predict that TerrAscend will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

