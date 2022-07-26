Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Victory Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,846 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $625,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $805.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $712.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $850.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $855.21.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.