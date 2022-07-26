Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tesla to $930.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

Tesla Stock Down 1.4 %

TSLA opened at $805.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $834.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $712.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $850.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.