Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,602,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $275,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.96.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.90.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

