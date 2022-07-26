The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.00. The company had a trading volume of 77,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

