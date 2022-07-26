The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. Macerich has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

