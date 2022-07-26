The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC):

7/19/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

7/19/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

7/18/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $172.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $180.00.

7/12/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $168.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $170.00.

7/11/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $188.00 to $156.00.

7/7/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/1/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $202.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $164.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

