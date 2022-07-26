The Procter & Gamble Company to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Procter & Gamble in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average of $151.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 928,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,409 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 354,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

