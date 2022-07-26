The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.62. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.