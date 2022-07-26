The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

