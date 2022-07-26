The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,860,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Stock Performance

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

