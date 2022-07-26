The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,394 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

