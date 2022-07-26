TheStreet Upgrades NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

