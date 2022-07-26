TheStreet Upgrades NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) to B

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.