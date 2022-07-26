Thore Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,908.81 (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded down 50.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $3,908.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 52.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00253635 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000913 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

