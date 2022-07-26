Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,380,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

