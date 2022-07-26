Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 810 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

