Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 221.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 131,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 90,361 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.02.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

