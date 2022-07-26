Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

MCHP stock opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

