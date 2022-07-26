Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Thryv Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $792.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.44. Thryv has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $42.99.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Thryv by 2,956.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Thryv by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 309,865 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 182,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 682.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thryv (THRY)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.