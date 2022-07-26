Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Thryv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $792.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.44. Thryv has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,850,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,859,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,278 shares of company stock valued at $25,543,695 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Thryv by 2,956.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Thryv by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 309,865 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 182,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 682.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

