Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.86

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 71519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

