tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $112.50

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 598878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.43).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBLD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £228.97 million and a PE ratio of 3,794.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.34.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

