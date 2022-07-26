Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires 2,152 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 2.0% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shopify by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shopify to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

