Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires 905 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,952,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 621,436 shares of company stock valued at $64,072,822 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.54. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

