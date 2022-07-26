Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires 998 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $350.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.