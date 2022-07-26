Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 660.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 164,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,742,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,218,000 after acquiring an additional 623,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Cisco Systems by 28.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 17,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

