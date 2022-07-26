Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $1.35 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 672,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $1,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.67.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

