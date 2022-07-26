Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 3.1% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day moving average of $289.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays downgraded Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.67.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

