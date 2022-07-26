Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $4.41 Million Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,967 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned 0.07% of ChargePoint worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 173.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $26,155.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 262,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,877.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $26,155.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 262,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,877.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,016,935 shares of company stock worth $27,169,201. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

