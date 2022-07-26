Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Chegg accounts for 1.0% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of Chegg worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Down 0.4 %

CHGG stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.98 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.