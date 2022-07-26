Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for about 1.2% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,313,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -155.52 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

