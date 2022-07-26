Titleist Asset Management LTD. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

