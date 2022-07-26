Titleist Asset Management LTD. Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,068,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,289.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.89.

META stock opened at $165.01 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $446.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

