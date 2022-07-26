Titleist Asset Management LTD. Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VUG opened at $236.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.55.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

