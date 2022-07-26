Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 3,500 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.88.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

