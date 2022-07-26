Tokenomy Price Tops $0.0277 on Exchanges (TEN)

Tokenomy (TEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,165.15 or 0.99966036 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006680 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003655 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Tokenomy Coin Profile
Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tokenomy Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.